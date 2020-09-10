Insider Buying: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Major Shareholder Buys 19,668 Shares of Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 19,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,254.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,273,595.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Towerview Llc bought 5,332 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,528.28.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Towerview Llc bought 5,649 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $78,295.14.

On Friday, June 26th, Towerview Llc bought 4,351 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.82.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Towerview Llc bought 28,272 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $394,111.68.

Shares of NYSE TRC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,286. The company has a market capitalization of $369.31 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

