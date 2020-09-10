Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Acquires 9,058 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $26,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 47,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $164,825.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 119,800 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $281,530.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 302,150 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 183,354 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $313,535.34.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TCON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.