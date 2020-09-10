Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,926.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BFAM traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 399,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,803. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.