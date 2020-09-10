Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,926.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BFAM traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 399,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,803. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.