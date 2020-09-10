Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DOCU traded down $5.84 on Thursday, hitting $205.95. 6,031,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average of $145.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.26 and a beta of 0.86.
Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after buying an additional 212,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.
About Docusign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.
