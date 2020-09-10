Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $5.84 on Thursday, hitting $205.95. 6,031,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average of $145.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after buying an additional 212,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

