Insider Selling: Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Sells 7,815 Shares of Stock

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 797,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,864. Domo Inc has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 712.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 475,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

