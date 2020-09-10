Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells 5,975 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $764,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.26. 2,443,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,242. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average of $121.67.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

