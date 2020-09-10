Insider Selling: Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,788. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after buying an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after buying an additional 629,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

