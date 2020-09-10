Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $6,899,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $6,748,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $6,694,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.00. 2,185,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after acquiring an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

