Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells 16,090 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $297,825.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $48,551.73.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,936. The company has a current ratio of 517.56, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

