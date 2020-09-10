Insider Selling: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Director Philip D. Green sold 30,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $3,689,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 229.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after buying an additional 328,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 553.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after buying an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVGO shares. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

