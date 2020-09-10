Insider Selling: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 26,467 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,381,200.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,574,600.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,398,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $3,714,890.88.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,544,128.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $2,532,599.92.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.56. 7,969,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,342,479. Moderna Inc has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Moderna by 3,109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

