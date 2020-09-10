Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $3,720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,276,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MPWR stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.19. The company had a trading volume of 295,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,243. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.70.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 313.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.