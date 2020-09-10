Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells 2,666 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35.

On Monday, July 6th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.20, for a total value of $650,793.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 445 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $107,498.65.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $7.41 on Wednesday, reaching $270.93. 683,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 84,246 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,160,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

