Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Poonen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31.

On Monday, June 15th, Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00.

VMW stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,532. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.65. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of VMware by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,602 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of VMware by 65.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,637 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,703 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of VMware by 59.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,996 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

