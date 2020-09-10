Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $963.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post $963.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $988.11 million. Insperity reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,746. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 56.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 69.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 114.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

