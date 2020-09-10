Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading Up 7.1%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 3,089,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,176,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 366,733 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.