Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,383,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,214,307. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

