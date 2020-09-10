Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Sells $232,829.52 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64.

ICE stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,283. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.