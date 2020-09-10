Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) is Point72 Europe London LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 6.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 154,287 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,878,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,186. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.07.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,469 shares of company stock worth $15,979,493 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.