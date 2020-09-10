Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,244 ($16.26) to GBX 1,716 ($22.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

LON ICP traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,279 ($16.71). 401,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,924. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,361.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,240.82. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £37,625.52 ($49,164.41). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.73), for a total value of £34,457.60 ($45,024.96).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

