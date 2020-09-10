International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Brokerages expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to announce $5.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.32 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $21.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $38.29. 2,980,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,696. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.28. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,715,000 after buying an additional 290,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 1,579,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after buying an additional 597,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

