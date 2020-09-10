International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

IPF stock opened at GBX 59.97 ($0.78) on Thursday. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

