International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 59.97 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

