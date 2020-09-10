International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.68 Per Share

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.59. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
INPP stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 162.40 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,775,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,336. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. International Public Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 122.80 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.80 ($2.24).
About International Public Partnerships
