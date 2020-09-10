International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.68 Per Share

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.59. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

INPP stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 162.40 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,775,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,336. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. International Public Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 122.80 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.80 ($2.24).

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

