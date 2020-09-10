iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD remained flat at $$52.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 142,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,093. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

