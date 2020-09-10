iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,888 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,106,000 after acquiring an additional 263,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,586,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,831,318. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

