iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.46. 544,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 614,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at $432,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

