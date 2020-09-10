iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 543.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,013 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. 1,136,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,482. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.