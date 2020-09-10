iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.11. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

