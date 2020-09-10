iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 45.6% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,144 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,130. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.