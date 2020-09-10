iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 8.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

