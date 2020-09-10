IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 5.2% Higher

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.87. 627,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 731,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $399.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.88.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 154.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $8,898,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

