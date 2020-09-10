Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JSE traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 57.40 ($0.75). The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,232. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.98 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $264.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JSE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

