James Cameron Mcmartin Sells 15,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $564,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $553,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $423,600.00.

SAIL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 707,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

