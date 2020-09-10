JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 78.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,771,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,975,593 shares during the period. JD.Com comprises about 0.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $407,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of JD traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.53. 11,780,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,649,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $86.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

