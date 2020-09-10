Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $149.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

