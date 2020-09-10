JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 2,955,274 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

