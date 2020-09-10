Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Trading 10.2% Higher

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) shares traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.29. 194,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 189,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

KLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Alliance Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSE:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

