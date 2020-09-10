Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells $377,600.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $377,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $777,302.24.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,360,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 132,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a current ratio of 92.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.30. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 2.37.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 320,218 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 686,234 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,228,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,171,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

