Kenneth Galbraith Sells 20,773 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $563,156.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,446.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 351,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,505. MacroGenics Inc has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,961,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 1,183,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 415,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

