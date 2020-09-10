Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading Up 15.6%

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 490,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 433,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $446.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 808,633 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 887,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 538,497 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 1,737.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 350,265 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 888,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 286,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kraton by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,094 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

