Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.52 million.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Landstar System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.73.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

