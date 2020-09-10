Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.854-74.848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.6 million.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 123,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lantronix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantronix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.