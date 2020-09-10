Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Trading 9.5% Higher

Legend Biotech Corporation (NYSE:BNR) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $20.88. 96,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 211,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNR shares. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99.

Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter.

About Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR)

