Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Decreased by Raine Capital LLC

Raine Capital LLC lowered its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises about 0.9% of Raine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.