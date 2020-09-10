Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27. 878,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,665,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $178.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $356,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1,035.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 259,900 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

