Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Trading 7.2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares shot up 7.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.00. 132,556 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 69,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $257.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

