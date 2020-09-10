Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by black and white Capital LP

black and white Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208,100 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 1.0% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. black and white Capital LP owned 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.93. 2,619,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,721. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

