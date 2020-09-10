LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 511,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 181,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 174.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

