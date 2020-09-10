Lobstex 24 Hour Volume Hits $762,485.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Lobstex has a market cap of $590,406.02 and $762,485.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00486706 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024084 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009889 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007153 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009929 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,189,209 coins and its circulating supply is 20,189,197 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

